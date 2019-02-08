MESA (3TV/CBS 5) - Following a deadly shooting at the Reed Skate Park this week, statistics from the Mesa Police Department indicate that the park is a hotbed for violence.
[ORIGINAL STORY: PD: One man dead after shooting near skate park in Mesa]
On Wednesday, a 26-year-old man was shot and killed in the park's parking lot.
According to police, a motive behind the killing is still unknown, as is the identity of the suspect.
Arizona’s Family learned there is a curfew at the park every night, as well as routine police patrols.
[RELATED: Victim identified in reported drive-by shooting near Mesa skate park]
A check of Mesa's crime mapping website showed that since August 2018, there have been 13 violent incidents within the park.
“A stray bullet could've flew off and hit any number of the kids," said Sean Ford, a regular visitor to the park.
Arizona’s Family called police to see what they are doing to keep families safe. As of Friday evening, we are still waiting to hear back from them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.