Trump acquitted for second time following historic Senate impeachment trial The Senate acquitted former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial Saturday, voting that Trump was not guilty of inciting the deadly January 6 riot at the US Capitol, but the verdict amounted to a bipartisan rebuke of the former President with seven Republicans voting he was guilty.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema

"Our greatest loyalty as Americans is to our Constitution and the freedoms and protections she provides us; elected officials swear a solemn oath to uphold and defend our Constitution. Former President Donald Trump betrayed his oath willfully, as no president has before. He incited a violent insurrection against his own government because he did not like the outcome of a free and fair election. What is at stake today is the future of our democracy and whether we will be a country that fiercely protects democracy, or let it slip away to claims of party loyalty. May we all be loyal to our Constitution, rather than a political party or a person - because we must rebuild Americans' faith in our democracy and our trust in each other. America must remain the shining light and model for democracy and peaceful transitions of power, where the people’s voice is the law of the land. It’s up to all of us to stand together united in our resolve to build a more perfect union."

Sen. Mark Kelly

“January 6th was a dark day for our country. There has to be accountability for the attack on our democracy to uphold the rule of law and make it clear that it cannot happen again.

“I listened to the testimony during this trial closely and considered the case put forward by the House Managers and the defense.

“The evidence demonstrated that former President Donald Trump incited the violence at the Capitol on January 6th, 2021, with the intention of overturning the decision of the voters of Arizona and other states, and then did nothing to stop it because he hoped it would be successful. That makes him guilty of the charge laid out in the article of impeachment, and it also makes him guilty of violating his oath of office.

“As a Navy veteran and Senator, I’ve taken an oath to uphold the constitution. It was our duty to conduct this trial and make it clear that an attack on our democracy cannot stand. Now, it is our duty to continue the work of addressing the significant challenges we face by beating this virus and rebuilding our economy.”