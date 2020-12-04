PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Prosecutors say they are seeking the death penalty for Rachel Henry, the Phoenix mom who is facing three counts of first-degree murder after police say she admitted that she smothered her three children to death in January.
Zane Henry, 3, Miraya Henry, 1, and 7-month-old Catalaya Rios were found around 7:30 p.m. on January 20 at a home near 24th Street and Vineyard Road, which is south of Southern Avenue. Investigators believe Henry smothered her kids one by one.
A grand jury indicted her a week later on three counts of first-degree murder. Although police say Henry admitted killing her kids, she pleaded not guilty to those charges in February.
There's a hearing later this month regarding prosecutors' intent to seek the death penalty for Henry. Her trial is scheduled for September 2022.