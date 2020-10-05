PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A state senator is adding perspective to lawmakers fighting COVID-19. Lupe Contreras got the virus back in April, the first lawmaker to publicly announce that he had it.

"It was a scary time cause at the time and even today we really don't know everything about this virus," said Contreras.

AZ state senator confirms he and 5 family members have coronavirus Contreras is a state representative for District 19. He is the first Arizona lawmaker to publicly acknowledge that he has the virus.

Contreras, his wife and four other family members battled the virus. Thankfully, they didn't pass it onto the kids and everyone survived.

Fast forward six months, now he knows six people who died from coronavirus and Contreras' colleague Representative Lorenzo Sierra and his wife are battling the same demon.

"Lorenzo and I were just together and now he's in a state where it's not good," said Contreras. "It's still here, it's all over the capitol and Washington DC."

Arizona State Representative Lorenzo Sierra in ICU with COVID-19 symptoms Arizona State Representative Lorenzo Sierra has been admitted to a hospital in Washington D.C. due to complications related to COVID-19.

At the end of the day, the assistant minority leader said lawmakers should leave politics out of the COVID-19 conversation and recognize the seriousness of this virus.

"Just understanding that how much do you really value family, how much do you really value the person next to you?," said Contreras.