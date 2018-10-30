PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - More than $700,000 was misspent from a school voucher program that gives parents taxpayer money to send their kids to private schools, according to a state report.
Instead of spending money from their Empowerment Scholarship Accounts on school supplies, some parents spent it on items like beauty products, athletic apparel, music albums and Blu-ray movies.
Other parents tried to withdraw cash using a debit card issued through the voucher program.
Auditors found one account that was denied 433 times for a total of $136,000 in denied transactions.
So far the state has recovered little of the misspent money.
The Attorney General's Office received 142 collections cases totaling $500,000.
Two cases were closed for roughly $11,000, the report said.
The Auditor General's report comes as the state asks voters to expand the Empowerment Scholarship Account Program through the passage of Proposition 305.
[RELATED: Breaking down Prop. 305, the school voucher ballot measure]
Last year, the state Legislature expanded the program to make all of Arizona's 1 million school children eligible.
If voters pass 305, the 2017 law will go into effect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.