MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- After cars got damaged following road work on the U.S. 60 in Mesa, dozens of people complained about dents, dings and cracked windshields.

On Tuesday, The Arizona Department of Administration confirmed it's received 142 claims and paid out $85,900 so far.

While the state said it's handling the claims, it plans to pursue reimbursement from the contractor.

Out of the 142 claims, AZDOA said it paid out 58 of those drivers, sent a repair company to 47 people to fix or replace their windshields, 21 claims are still in progress, and 16 were denied.

The state said the claims are denied when the information required on the claim form is not fully filled out.

Michelle Bridges said right after ADOT's contractor removed old asphalt pavement on the U.S. 60 back in November, rocks pelted her husband's car just three months after they bought it.

"We were upset," said Bridges. "It's an expensive car. It's not just a commuter car. It's a special car...I came out because he was very upset. He'd called me on his way home to say he had gotten stuck in that mess where they tore up the road, and they hadn't cleaned up."

Bridges said she got estimates for the damage and was told it would cost $7400 for repairs. She filed a claim and said the state only offered to reimburse them $3800.

"It's frustrating," said Bridges. "They said it's because of the year, even though it only had 30-thousand miles on it, and it had been kept in showroom quality. They decided that since it was a 2015, that it wasn't worth, say, a newer car, and they discounted that from the cost of the repairs. Our repairs, even though they're $7400 in cost to repair it, they didn't feel it was their job to fix what was broken."

A representative from AZDOA said the state determines how much it will reimburse people based on several factors, including the damages claimed, the year, make and model of the vehicle.

"Not as happy as I would have been had they paid for the full amount of the damage, so we could get back to where we were before the damage, but I'm happy that they were quick and friendly and helpful," said Bridges.

Maggie French said she had no problems after she submitted a claim with estimates to repair her windshield at $250 to $350.

"They sent me the forms to fill out," said French. "Safelite contacted me within a few days, and they were out repairing my windshield while I was at home working."

"We ended up just taking the settlement, and it paid for the car to be buffed out a little bit," said Bridges. "It's not back to where it was."

If your claim was denied, the state said you can re-submit your claim. Make sure to fill out the form completely.

Claims must be filed within 180 days of the incident. It's a one-page form you submit to the state, along with documentation, including photos and quotes for repairs.