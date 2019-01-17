PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Officials at our state's Medicaid program are demanding changes at Hacienda Healthcare, the facility where a woman in a vegetative state recently gave birth.
Those changes could include STD and pregnancy tests for patients and background and fingerprint checks for staffers.
AZ Family has uncovered a letter, dated Jan. 7, 2019, from the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS), which details corrective action that Hacienda Healthcare needs to take in light of the patient pregnancy investigation.
An action plan was supposed to be submitted to AHCCCS by Jan. 11, 2019.
The letter stated that "AHCCCS conducted an onsite review and determined there are immediate health and safety concerns" at the faciilty.
It goes on to say "AHCCCS has determined that the health and/or welfare of one or more AHCCCS members is endangered and immediate Corrective Action is required due to substantial and critical failures of Hacienda to safeguard member’s safety and ensure quality of services."
Some of those corrective actions, according to the AHCCCS letter, would include testing all residents for STDs, pregnany testing for all females of childbearing age, and "the option of further blood testing for Hepatitis B & C, RPR, & HIV."
The AHCCCS letter also says Hacienda should require fingerprint and DCS clearance for all current Hacienda staff, contractors, and facilities management personnel.
AHCCCS also wanted inproved security, to include security badges, no doors propped open, and security cameras in common rooms and hallways.
The AHCCCS letter also requires Hacienda to implement new visitor policies, which would include restricted visiting hours, visitor badges, and new policies for signing in and out.
AHCCCS also wants to implement checks on the patients every 15 minutes, and also put in place a new policy to transport patients. "Immediately, Hacienda must institute a practice of including two transport personnel for all residents being transported and the personnel must include at least one (1) female staff."
On Wednesday, state regulators ordered Hacienda Healthcare to hire an outside manager to run the facility.
A letter from the Arizona Department of Economic Security and Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System to the CEO of Hacienda HealthCare stated that by January 30, the third party manager must be in place and overseeing operations.
Hacienda has come under nationwide scrutiny after a woman who had been in a vegetative state for years became pregnant and gave birth to a baby boy.
Phoenix police are investigating the case as a sexual assault.
Officers were first called out to the Hacienda facility on Dec. 29 just before 4 p.m., on a call of an infant who had "coded."
When officers arrived "they found a woman in her 20s, who was incapacitated, who had delivered a baby. The baby was in distress. The woman and the baby were transported to a local hospital, where they were said to be recovering.
