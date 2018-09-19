PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A state agency may revoke the licenses from the operator of 13 migrant facilities in Arizona due to worries over background checks.
In a letter to Southwest Key, the Department of Health Services blasted the company for its audit on verifying current employee fingerprint clearance cards and minimum training requirements. The department said the report was delivered and was not up to the standards of the state.
"After the department's initial review, the report provided demonstrates your organization's inability and unwillingness to comprehend Arizona's most basic licensure laws," department director Dr. Cara Christ said in the letter.
The report was supposed to be delivered to the department about a month after Gov. Doug Ducey ordered inspections of all 13 facilities following the arrests of two shelter employees for alleged child sex crimes, including one who was HIV-positive.
Christ said Southwest Key couldn't deliver a simple report on the protections the migrant children must have against dangerous felons while in the organization's care.
Southwest Key will receive a notice of intent to revoke the 13 licenses, Christ said. If the organization doesn't assure the department that it has "complied with Arizona state laws and regulations," the licenses will be officially revoked.
"The safety of children in Arizona is an issue that is of great concern to the department and one of highest priorities," Christ said.
“There are still hundreds of children that remain separated from their mothers and fathers,” said attorney Michael Avenatti, possibly best-known for representing Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against President Donald Trump.
He has also represented more than 90 mothers and hundreds of kids over the issue of family separation.
“Especially with the language barrier, most of these kids don’t speak English, they’re in a strange country,” Avenatti said.
If the licenses are revoked, the 13 shelters would close.
“What the government needs to do is expedite the reunification of all these kids with their parents,” Avenatti said.
