PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The Arizona Department of Liquor announced Wednesday that it has suspended the liquor licenses of two Life Time Biltmore restaurants because Life Time stayed open “in violation of Executive Order 2020-43,” which Gov. Doug Ducey issued on Monday. The order requires “indoor gyms and fitness clubs or centers” to shut down for 30 days. Life Time Biltmore, along with some other gyms, did not do that.

When investigators with the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control (DLLC) went to Life Time Biltmore on Tuesday and found it open, they suspended the liquor licenses of the Life Café & Lounge and the Rooftop Bistro. Both are owned by LTF Club Operations Company Inc., according to the announcement.

“The Department took action against the liquor licenses of the two businesses as each presented one of a number of enticements to continue regular operations at Life Time Biltmore,” said John Cocca, the DLLC director.

Ducey’s most recent executive order allows “law enforcement or any regulatory body” to go after businesses not in compliance with the shutdown.

Arizona’s Family reached out to the Phoenix Police Department, which said it has not cited the business. Department spokeswoman Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said officers went to Life Time Biltmore and “informed the manager of the new Executive Order.”

Some gyms, including Mountainside Fitness, Orange Theory, and F45 were open Tuesday despite the order. Life Time sent an email to members saying it planned to fully open today.

Mountainside Fitness CEO and found Tom Hatten announced that he intended to sue Ducey over the order. The Scottsdale Police Department told Arizona’s Family that officers cited the Mountainside Fitness location near 116th Street and Shea Boulevard.

No other Valley police departments said they had cited or warned other gyms or fitness centers.

Ducey’s “one-month pause” also applies to bars, movie, water parks, and tubing rentals.