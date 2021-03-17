PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Looking for love online? New Arizona state legislation aims to protect online daters from possible scammers. HB 2396 passed the State Senate on Wednesday. It would require dating sites to notify people if they matched or talked to someone who was banned from the site for suspected fraud.

"I think it is a positive thing. I would want to know what the person I am going out with in public has been doing in the past because it might make me a little wary of going out on a date with them," said Sarah Conie, an ASU freshman on dating apps.

The legislation would require companies to send the notification within 24 hours of the person being kicked off the site. According to a recent report from the Federal Trade Commission, a record $304 million was reported lost to romance scams in 2020.

"You don't know who who you are going out with until you see them in person and get to know them a little bit more. Safety is always key," said Conie.

The bill now heads to Gov. Ducey's desk.