MESA (3TV/CBS 5) - A Mesa woman faces 27 charges, including animal cruelty, neglect and intentional cruel mistreatment.
Theresa Finneren ran a dog rescue called Tiggy Town Rescue before officers seized her pets and took her to jail.
"It’s just shocking when you hear people you think you know are neglecting dogs to that level," said Laila Love who runs her own rescue.
One state lawmaker said this case is an example of why more legislation is needed to protect animals.
State Rep. John Kavanagh introduced HB2025 before this case but said it's an example of why harsher punishment is needed for animal abuse cases.
"Right now, individuals who are convicted of extreme animal cruelty, which usually involves torture, can, because it’s a class 6 felony, have the charge brought down to a misdemeanor and avoid any kind of incarceration time," said Kavanagh.
"I never would have guessed she would be neglecting dogs and to this level and dead dogs in the garbage can, and leaving them there and everything," said Love.
Kavanagh's bill would upgrade extreme animal torture to a class five felony.
"...so they could only be downgraded one level and still be a felony, so people get the punishment for which they deserve," said Kavanagh.
He said he's also working on another bill he hopes to introduce soon.
"A bill, which will say people who are convicted of certain types of animal cruelty will have their name on a website, so people who give up animals for adoption or people who sell animals can check the list and make sure they’re not giving an animal to somebody who has been convicted of abusing animals in the past," said Kavanagh.
