PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Hours after America elected Barack Obama, the nation's first black president, Reginald Bolding said he was the victim of racial profiling. As he recounts, the Phoenix police officer who pulled him over said he did so because, "my car looked too nice and I looked too young."
Now, 12 years later, Bolding is a state Representative and leading the effort for meaningful police reform as protests continue in Arizona and throughout the nation. Bolding, one of the few black lawmakers at the Capitol, and his fellow Democrats, want the issue added to the expected special session of the Legislature this month.
They want to pass targeted bills that require all cops to wear body cameras. They also want more independent investigations into deadly use of force cases. In addition, Democrats are calling for law enforcement officers to take more cultural sensitivity and de-escalation training.
But it's unclear whether the state's Republican governor will give Democrats what they want, despite growing public pressure seen in the street protests. Gov. Doug Ducey's office issued a vague statement that he's working with lawmakers from both parties but did not commit to dealing with the issue of police brutality.
"The governor appreciates their thoughtfulness... We'll be working with the legislature on any additional legislative action," the statement read, in part.
In addition, Senate President Karen Fann, a Republican from Prescott, didn't commit to dealing with the issue of police misconduct. Fann, in a text message, said she looked forward to discussion and that improves public safety, but said nothing about potential legislation. "I believe we should begin by having stakeholder meetings to listen and understand the issues, perceptions, and concerns for everyone," Fann wrote.
Bolding said he wants lasting reforms and not stakeholder meetings and task forces. Throughout his life, he said he's had numerous encounters with police beyond the incident that happened after Obama's election in November 2008.
At one point, he said, a cop pointed a gun at him and his father because they were driving with their lights out. "I could have been that dead black man because I didn't have the lights on in my car," Bolding said.
In the years since that incident, Bolding says he hasn't seen much evidence of a change, even now that he's a elected official. "When I leave the Capitol, it's game on. I'm a black man in Arizona; I'm a black man in America."