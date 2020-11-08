PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- President-elect Joe Biden is shifting his focus to the coronavirus pandemic and is set to announce a special coronavirus task force on Monday. Health experts said Biden's plan is a stark contrast to the current administration's handling of the pandemic.

Joe Biden projected to win presidency, still thousands of uncounted ballots in Arizona The last incumbent to not be re-elected was George H.W. Bush in 1992 when he lost to Bill Clinton.

"This administration hasn't had any comprehensive plan as far as I can tell, in terms of a comprehensive testing strategy," said Dr. Shad Marvasti with the University of Arizona College of Medicine in Phoenix. "I am just really excited and hopeful."

According to Biden's plan, there will be a focus on ramping up testing, distributing personal protective equipment, establishing an Ethic Disparities Task Force and implementing mask mandates nationwide.

"We have never had enough testing locally or nationally," said Marvasti.

Live Election Updates: CBS News calls president race for Joe Biden It all comes down to this. Election Day 2020 left many questions and key races are still up for grabs in Arizona.

Former state health director Will Humble said he expects a COVID-19 vaccine to be approved during the transition period. He said Biden's plan emphasizes the importance of providing resources and funding to states to give a vaccine to people who want it.

"That is no easy task. It is going to take funding and planning and resources to get the vaccines out to Arizonans. There really is no time to spare," said Humble.