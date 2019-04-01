PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- For the second time in six months, someone was hurt after falling in an abandoned mine, but state officials need more resources to locate and secure an estimated 100,000 abandoned mines across Arizona.
[RELATED: Woman rescued from abandoned mine shaft overnight in Cave Creek]
“The biggest issue is getting them filled in to prevent injuries and deaths,” says Bill Pierce, former candidate for Arizona Mine Inspector. “That takes a lot of money, plus we don’t also have the resources to locate them.”
[RELATED: Man rescued from western Arizona mine shaft speaks about 2-day ordeal]
According to Laurie Swartzbaugh, Deputy Director at the Arizona State Mine Inspector’s Office, the agency has two abandoned mine supervisors tasked with locating abandoned mines. The program runs on an annual budget of less than $200,000.
Swartzbaugh says the ASMI database includes about 18,000 recorded mines. That’s about 18-percent of the estimated abandoned mines across the state, which means many more are unmarked and unsecured.
“Legislators need to listen and also people need to get active,” says Pierce.
The Sierra Club suggests abandoned mines should be filled with dirt and fenced off. Don Steuter, the conservation chair of the Grand Canyon chapter, agrees funding is needed to accomplish those goals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.