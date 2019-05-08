PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The highest ranking Democrat in the Arizona House on Wednesday said she would consider funding a controversial education program that promotes conservative values.
Rep. Charlene Fernandez, the House Minority Leader, said her party is willing to talk about shelling out more money for the state's "freedom schools."
"It's negotiable we're ready to talk," she said during a Capitol press conference.
[WATCH: Top state Democrats 'flexible' on funding controversial think tank]
Currently, the state spends about $5.5 million a year on the conservative think tank with centers at Arizona State University and the University of Arizona.
The schools were previously funded by the Charles Koch Foundation and bitterly opposed by Democrats in the past.
Fernandez's comments came as House Democrats voiced their support for most of Gov. Doug Ducey's $11.4 billion budget proposal.
Democrats said they were mostly on board with the Republican governor's plan but are requesting some changes.
Legislative Republicans still haven't agreed to their own state spending plan.
