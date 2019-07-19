MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The state board that certifies police officers has requested reports on a Mesa Police officer accused of sexually harassing multiple women in his command.
The Mesa Police Department confirmed Friday that the Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board (AZPOST) has requested documentation on Ofc. Jeffrey Neese
WATCH: Mesa police officer accused of sexually harassing in his chain of command now facing more scrutiny
Neese used to be a sergeant before six women accused him of sending them unwanted sexual text messages.
Mesa Police says it’s now preparing to hand over the reports on Neese.
Six female Mesa Police officers are named in a notice of claim filed Thursday against the City of Mesa and the Mesa Police Department for allowing Neese to keep his job despite the harassment complaints.
Ofc. Amanda Cook’s complaint stands out from the rest.
The human resources report shows Neese suggested the text messages Cook received were fake, but Cook’s phone was forensically analyzed by an outside company that proved the text messages came from Neese’s phone number.
Police practices expert, Rob Robinson, says AZPOST reviews cases based on the board’s standards including integrity standards like honesty.
“They’ll get the reports from both human resources and the police department and then they’ll take it to their board which is made up of police chiefs located throughout the state of Arizona,” says Robinson. “My experience is police officers are terminated for lying and their peace officer status is revoked.”
The women named in the notice of claim say Neese was demoted last week from sergeant to officer.
If AZPOST determines Neese lied when he denied the text messages received by Cook, he may face even more severe punishment.
AZPOST has the ability to pull an officer’s credentials, banning them from working as a police officer in Arizona.
Lets just make it right and fire the entire mesa pd
