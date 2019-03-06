PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Alleging misconduct by Maricopa County Attorney Juan Martinez, the State Bar of Arizona has filed a formal complaint against the Jodi Arias prosecutor.
The complaint says Martinez engaged in serious ethical misconduct during his prosecution of the death penalty case against Arias including leaking confidential and sealed information to a member of the media: a blogger.
[RELATED: Jodi Arias prosecutor accused of ethical misconduct]
According to the State Bar, Martinez and the blogger “began a friendship and sexual relationship shortly after meeting. That relationship continued through the Second Penalty Phase of the Arias case, and for several years thereafter.”
The complaint says Martinez violated a court order, disclosing the identity of a juror who was holding out against a death sentence during the sentencing phase to the blogger.
Martinez told the blogger “that if anyone found out that he had provided her with this information, he would be disbarred,” the State Bar says in the complaint.
The bar further claims Martinez failed to report communication between himself and a dismissed juror who allegedly sent him nude photos of herself and wanted to begin a sexual relationship with him.
The bar says Martinez intentionally lied under oath about his affair with Wood and that he leaked information to her.
[READ MORE: Prosecutors urge court to uphold Jodi Arias’ conviction]
An additional charge was filed in the complaint stating Martinez sexually harassed women on multiple occasions including female court staff at Maricopa County and a court reporter assigned to the Arias case.
“The State Bar is also prosecuting Martinez for his pattern of predatory sexual harassment of women at the MCAO (Maricopa County Attorney’s Office), including abusing his position of power over female subordinates,” the complaint reads.
The bar says Martinez made frequent, unwelcome comments about the reporter’s appearance which made her feel uncomfortable. It escalated to the point that he began making comments like “I like the person that’s in the skirt” and “I would like to see what is inside that skirt.”
[PREVIOUS STORY: Prosecutor: Victim was afraid of Jodi Arias' 'stalking behavior']
Fearing repercussions, the reporter merely smiled or left the courtroom in response to the comments.
The complaint says the reporter eventually arranged to switch times with another court reporter during some of the Arias proceedings before the supervisor, who was unaware of the reason for the time change, made them abide by the original schedule.
The MCAO initiated an investigation into the allegations of unprofessional conduct by Martinez in Dec. 2017. They interviewed roughly 30 MCAO employees regarding the alleged incidents including making inappropriate comments, engaging in unwanted touching and making persistent unwelcome invitations to go to lunch or on a date.
The investigation found several numerous reports of inappropriate comments including telling a clerk he “wanted to climb her like a statue, or words to that effect.”
The complaint says most of the female employees did not want to report Martinez’ conduct because they believed he was in a position of power at MCAO. A written reprimand was issued by the MCAO against Martinez in April 2018.
[READ MORE: Timeline of events in Jodi Arias murder case]
“Over the course of several years, you engaged in inappropriate and unprofessional conduct towards several female MCAO employees and/or interns. This conduct included commenting on physical attributes, non-sexual but unwanted touching, sexually suggestive stares and unwelcome and persistent invitations to lunch, even after being told no. Your conduct was primarily directed towards interns during their brief internships, all of whom felt they could not complain because they feared it would negatively impact their careers and/or whether MCAO would hire them.”
Now that the State Bar has filed the complaint, Martinez has 20 business days to file a response. Rick DeBruhl with the State Bar of Arizona says the next likely step is that a hearing will occur, although, it is not known when that would happen.
[READ MORE: Prosecutors seek extension in responding to Jodi Arias' appeal]
“If, after a hearing before the Arizona Supreme Court’s disciplinary panel, sanctions are considered appropriate, the court would decide the appropriate course,” says DeBruhl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.