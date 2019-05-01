ANAHEIM, CA (3TV/CBS 5) -- "The force is strong with this one." And by this one, we mean the newest adventure at Disneyland -- Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.
After three years of construction, not to mention massive online buzz, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opens on Friday, May 31, 2019, at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, CA.
But if you want to be one of the first to experience it, reservations are required.
Yes, for the first three weeks, you must have reservations if you want to check out Galaxy’s Edge, and the time to make those reservations is now.
Set an alarm because Disney is releasing specific details on Tuesday, May 2 at 8 a.m. It’s opening reservations at 10 a.m.
You’ll need a Disney account to register for a reservation so if you don’t already have one (What kind of Disney fan are you?), set that up now.
“There is no additional cost to make a reservation, but reservations are subject to availability,” explains Disneyland’s FAQ page.
If you’re staying at one of the three Disneyland Resort hotels -- Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, Disneyland Hotel or Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel -- you’ll get a “designated reservation” to Star War: Galaxy’s Edge.
If you've already made your hotel reservations, you should have received an email with your designated date and time for Galaxy's Edge. If you have not, contact your hotel.
If you’re staying anywhere else, you’ll need to make a reservation yourself.
Be aware that you cannot use FASTPASS and MaxPass in Galaxy's Edge.
Also, Star War: Galaxy's Edge will not be open during Extra Magic Hour or Magic Morning at Disneyland Park (those are early admission options available to Disneyland Resort Hotel guests).
Plan accordingly.
From opening day through Sunday, June 23, you must have a reservation to get in. There will be no waiting in line to get in. That ends on Monday, June 24. Capacity, however, is limited.
“Admission to Disneyland Park—including Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and its experiences—may be restricted or unavailable depending on Guest demand and other factors,” according to the park’s FAQ page.
And if you think you're guaranteed entry because you have an Annual Passport, booked a vacation package or are staying a Disneyland Resort hotel, think again.
“Park tickets, Annual Passports and vacation packages and Disneyland Resort hotel stays do not include special provisions for or guarantee access to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge,” explains the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge page.
While one of the signature attractions in Galaxy’s Edge, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, opens on May 31, the other, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, won’t open until later this year.
"Galactic Dining" options in Galaxy's Edge include Oga's Cantina and Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo, as well as the Milk Stand, Ronto Roasters and Kat Saka's Kettle.
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is designed to be an immersive experience. The setting is a grungy planet called Batuu, which is a remote world introduced in the newest Star Wars movies.
Visitors can even build their own lightsabers and droids.
“You will not think you’re in a theme park,” Bob Chapek, Walt Disney Parks and Resorts chairman, told The Associated Press earlier this year. “Every cast member will be in character, the food and beverage and language will be in story. The merchandise inside the shops won’t be in boxes that say Disney on them. Everything is very, very immersive.”
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will not open at Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World until Aug. 29, 2019.
At this point, it does not look like specific reservations will be required, but the same restriction and caveats apply. And like at Disneyland, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run will open first with Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance following later in the year.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
