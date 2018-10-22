FLORENCE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The lineup for Country Thunder 2019 is out and some big names will be coming to the desert.
Country Thunder Arizona announced on Monday morning that Chris Stapleton, Tim McGraw, Dierks Bentley and Brett Eldredge will play in Florence in April 2019.
Trace Adkins, Clay Walker, Restless Heart, Lonestar, Abby Anderson, Brandon Lay, Hunter Brothers, Brothers Osborne and High Valley will also perform.
Country Thunder Arizona will be held April 11-14, 2019 in Florence. Tickets are available online. Single-day passes are available for $75.
