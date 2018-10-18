TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona State entered the bye week searching for an identity.
At 3-3, they had shown both intriguing promise and frustrating weaknesses over the season's first half. Were they a contender for the Pac-12 South title? Why has a talented offense gone stagnant? How many of the close-but-no-cigar finishes was their fault and how much was bad luck?
The Sun Devils are no closer to any answers after their 20-13 loss to Stanford on Thursday night.
"It was one of those methodical football games," said ASU head coach Herm Edwards. "Whoever blinks first is going to be in trouble. We blinked."
After a lackluster first half, ASU trailed by two touchdowns in the fourth quarter before rallying to close within seven late in the game. But their last-ditch drive to tie the game ended when quarterback Manny Wilkins made a critical error with clock management.
"I feel like I let the team down," Wilkins said. "I have got to be smarter. I have got to give our team a chance there at the end."
Wilkins was not the lone culprit in the defeat, but the final play will receive the lion's share of the scrutiny in the days ahead. On both sides of the ball, ASU has a lot to clean up moving forward.
"Tonight was a game of dropped balls," Edwards said. "It was a game of turnovers. It was a game of penalties. That's all on us."
With the loss, ASU drops to a game under .500 on the season, and their postseason hopes also take a significant hit.
The Result
In recent weeks, ASU has attempted to shift their identity to mirror that of the Stanford Cardinal: run the ball on offense, and play stout defense.
"Both teams have the same DNA," Edwards said. "They want to run it. They want to play field position. That's how it turned out."
The game opened with punts on the first five drives before ASU showed signs of life. Wilkins hit Brandon Aiyuk for a gain of 51 yards to set the Sun Devils up in the redzone, but the Cardinal defense held firm, forcing a 34-yard field goal from Brandon Ruiz.
Meanwhile, the ASU defense continued to play well, limiting Stanford to just 64 yards on the first four possessions.
"We did a good job of tackling the backs and really forcing them into some bad situations," Edwards said.
But then, in the evenly-matched battle Edwards expected, his team blinked midway through the second quarter.
Driving in Stanford territory, Wilkins fumbled on a designed run. Stanford would convert that chance into a field goal to tie the game.
ASU appeared poised to retake the lead on the next drive as they marched the ball to the Cardinal 31. That's when ASU offensive coordinator Rob Likens dug into his bag of tricks. On a gadget play on first and 10, wide receiver N'Keal Harry attempted to throw a pass, but it was intercepted by Sean Barton.
“I saw the reverse motion, looked back out to check the receiver to make sure he wasn’t coming back and cracking me," Barton said. "I saw he was running a stutter route and so stuck with it, ran with him instead of coming. I knew my guys in front would cover the reverse part of it, so I was just concerned with the long pass."
Stanford converted that turnover into a field goal on the final play of the half to take a 6-3 lead.
ASU came out strong on the opening drive of the third quarter, getting to the Stanford 10. But they were halted yet again, forced to settle for a game-tying field goal.
That tie was short-lived, as Stanford quarterback K.J. Costello led his team down the field and connected with J.J. Arcega-Whiteside for a 28-yard touchdown. Following another ASU punt, Stanford scored again, this time a one-yard Cam Scarlett run.
Heading into the fourth quarter, ASU was down 20-6 with an offense once again stuck in the mud. The comeback chances seemed to die when Wilkins threw an interception early in the quarter, a mistake seemingly born of that frustration.
"That's what happens when you press and you force something and try to make something happen," Wilkins admitted.
However, ASU never gave up. The Sun Devil defense didn't allow Stanford to convert the interception into points, and Wilkins led ASU on a touchdown drive that ended with his 10-yard scoring run. Suddenly, it was a one-score game.
"We at least gave ourselves a chance," Wilkins said.
Both defenses clamped down, forcing punts until ASU took over at their own 15 with 2:20 left and no timeouts.
Five Wilkins completions got ASU inside the Stanford 30. Some quick runs and a spike got the Sun Devils to the 20 with just a handful of seconds left.
That's when Wilkins committed a serious time management blunder. He threw a dump off pass to Eno Benjamin, who was tackled in bounds as the final seconds ticked away.
"In my head, I knew not to take a sack," Wilkins said. "I should have thrown it at Eno’s feet, but I threw it at his chest, and he caught it. It's just poor clock management and spatial awareness."
"We made a gallant effort at the end to get it down there in scoring position," Edwards said.
Sadly, in the Pac-12, they don't give out points for gallantry.
The Hermism
"The four games that we've lost, they all kind of ended the same way. With a thud."
The Critical Moment
Up 3-0, ASU was looking to pad their lead. They had taken over at their seven-yard line, but now were at the Stanford 48. Wilkins ran a designed keeper and had space in front, but linebacker Bobby Okereke caught him from behind and punched the ball out, and it was recovered by the Cardinal.
"I thought I had two hands on it," Wilkins said of the play. "The guy hit me the correct way."
It proved to be the momentum burst Stanford needed. After being held in check on their first four drives, they marched down 63 yards in eight plays to tie the game.
With some rhythm in their offense, Stanford would score their other 17 points on the three ensuing drives.
The Offense
Entering Thursday's game, ASU had only turned the ball over twice all season. That put them well ahead pace to break the FBS single-season record for fewest turnovers.
However, the three turnovers committed against Stanford not only put that in jeopardy, it cost them the game.
"I pride myself on taking care of the football," Wilkins said. "Two turnovers on my part is completely inexcusable. I'm beating myself up over that right now."
The Wilkins fumble and the interception on the trick play came on critical back-to-back drives in the second quarter, with each drive having reached Stanford territory. Each came at a time in which ASU's defense was doing well in keeping the Cardinal offense in check.
"The turnovers were critical," Edwards said. "When you play a team like Stanford, you can't do that. You're not going to win."
Meanwhile, when they did keep the ball in their hands, ASU struggled. After rushing for 705 yards over their prior three games, the Sun Devils managed just 84 on Thursday night. Following three consecutive 100-yard efforts (which included a school-record 312 yards against Oregon State), Benjamin was limited to just 38 yards.
"It makes you predictable," Edwards said of the struggles on the ground. "It puts you in a lot of third and longs."
Wilkins did find a better rhythm with his receivers later in the game, and he ended the night with 353 yards through the air, but he again misfired on passes he's completed in the past.
Harry led the way with eight catches for 91 yards, but the wide receivers were plagued by drops throughout the night. Kyle Williams had two costly drops, and Frank Darby had another.
Despite having exciting talent at the skill positions, ASU continues to underwhelm on offense. Thursday was the fifth game of their seven in which they've failed to score over 21 points.
That simply won't get it done in the Pac-12.
The Defense
Another week, another good-enough-to-win effort from the defense. Any time you can hold a Pac-12 opponent to 20 points should be considered a solid showing, especially when their offense commits three turnovers.
"They did a really good job," Wilkins said of the defense. "I don't think Stanford really rushed the ball very much, so credit to our defense on that. They didn't really have too many crazy explosive plays."
In last year's meeting, Stanford running back Bryce Love ran for 301 yards. On Thursday, he was held to just 21 on 11 carries before leaving due to an injury. On the night, Stanford rushed for 127 yards, and averaged a meager 2.95 yards per carry.
ASU also found success in making plays behind Stanford's line of scrimmage. The Sun Devils totaled 12 tackles-for-loss on the night, although they did struggle to generate consistent pressure on quarterback K.J. Costello.
After allowing the final Stanford touchdown late in the third quarter, the defense responded by forcing four consecutive Cardinal punts, giving ASU's a chance to win.
For any defense, especially one relying on so many young players, it was an encouraging sign.
"I thought the spirit of the players came out in the fourth quarter," Edwards said, "and we were able to make some stops and make it a game at the end, but we just ran out of time.”
That youth also resulted in several key penalties, including three on true freshman starting safety Aashari Crosswell.
"We were very sloppy and penalties hurt us on defense," Edwards said.
In a surprising twist to preseason expectations, the ASU defense is now the clear strength of the team. The unit has yet to give up 30 or more points in a game this year, a claim only 12 FBS teams could make heading into this weekend (and something last year's team did 10 times).
The future looks bright on defense.
The GOAT
Stanford's J.J. Arcega-Whiteside is one of the nation's best wide receivers, and he showed it on Thursday.
He used his 6-foot-3, 225-pound frame to out-muscle coverage on a number of catches, and he showed his speed in beating Chase Lucas on the 28-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter.
He didn't have a huge night—seven catches, 91 yards, one touchdown—but he provided the spark Stanford's offense needed as their running game was held in check.
The Goat
The team needs a killer instinct.
This was ASU's fourth loss of the year. All four have been by seven points.
Each week, at least one critical element of the team falters. The run game. Discipline. Turnovers. Pass protection.
It's never overly bad. ASU is not a UConn or an Illinois, which are flat out bad college football teams. ASU is something far more maddening. They are almost there. Good enough to be competitive, but lacking that final key to secure the win.
They know it, too. It's in their head.
"We need to fix the mental errors," Darby said. "We're right there. We've just got to get over this hump. This is a seven-point game again. We just have to get over this hump."
The Hot Take
While he has taken a significant share of the fans' frustration, the problem with ASU's offense is not Wilkins.
The midseason shift to run-heavy scheme has had it's successes, but it has also come at a significant cost. ASU's best player, wide receiver N'Keal Harry, has seen his role reduced, as well as fellow receivers Kyle Williams and Frank Darby (who is averaging over 23 yards per catch).
It's also given the team little room for error. By gearing towards the run and time of possession, it has limited ASU's possessions, which in turn makes slumps and especially turnovers costly.
Should ASU find a balance between leaning on the run game of Benjamin while also being dynamic with their outside playmakers—a goal stated by Edwards following the loss to Colorado—ASU can make a late-season run at a bowl berth. If not, it will be a frustrating final five games for ASU fans.
The Big Picture
Where does ASU go from here? How many more times can they come close before they close the deal?
It's a frustration that continues to build.
"We continue to say 'We're so close. We're so close. We're so close,'" said Wilkins, a senior. "Time is not on our side. It's not on my side. This is it."
ASU's Pac-12 South chances are virtually gone, but they can still compete for a bowl. They will need three wins over their final five games to achieve eligibility.
They will need some marked improvement from the offense, but their young defense should keep them in games, as should the team's never-say-die attitude.
"They play hard. It's never over for these kids," Edwards said. "They keep coming, and they keep fighting no matter how bad it looks."
The Next Step
ASU will travel to Los Angeles next Saturday for a midday battle against Pac-12 South nemesis USC. The Trojans struggled early in the year, but rebounded last week in giving Colorado their first loss of the year to jump back into the division race.
It will be another chance for ASU to reverse their road fortunes. Over their last 21 games away from Sun Devil Stadium, ASU is just 4-17.
