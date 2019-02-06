PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Lets face it, doing your taxes can be stressful and a bit confusing -- but this year is off the charts.
Just ask Valley realtor Jennifer Felker.
"It is confusing," said Felker. "I don't know, do I file now? Do I wait? A lot of communications ... we're hearing things that don't match up."
Felker is one of many Arizona taxpayers now in limbo when it comes to filing their 2018 tax return.
Gov. Doug Ducey and state lawmakers are still negotiating possible changes to Arizona's income tax laws following the passage of President Trump's 2017 Tax Cut and Jobs Act.
"We don't know at this point what's going to end up happening... The legislature wanting one thing and the Governor wanting something else, so we're all in a waiting pattern waiting to find out what happens for 2018 tax conformity," said Seth Fink, a CPA for Phocus Accounting says.
Fink tells us if lawmakers and the Governor make any drastic changes, taxpayers who've already submitted their returns may have to go back and file an amendment.
There's also the possibility they'd owe additional taxes -- or be owed a smaller refund.
So what should Arizona taxpayers do?
Ed Greenberg with Arizona's Department of Revenue says it's up to individual taxpayers to decide if they want to file now or wait for a resolution at the state Capitol.
But either way, they won't be penalized for any last-minute changes to the state tax code.
"They will have protection under state law if they have to file amended returns and they'll also have relief from any interest or penalties," said Ed Greenberg with the Arizona Department of Revenue.
The state's 2018 tax forms do not currently conform to current tax law.
The Governor and state lawmakers continue to work towards a possible solution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.