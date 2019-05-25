PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- A former manager of the late Marvel legend Stan Lee was arrested Saturday in Arizona after he was charged with fiduciary elder abuse.
The Los Angeles Police Department said that Keya Morgan was taken into custody by their officers along with the Phoenix and Scottsdale police departments.
LAPD said in a statement that Morgan will go before a judge and eventually be extradited to Los Angeles to face charges.
[PREVIOUS STORY: Stan Lee's former manager charged with elder abuse]
On May 10, Morgan was charged in Los Angeles County with five counts of fiduciary elder abuse, including forgery, fraud and self-imprisonment.
The charges are concerning an incident last July when Lee was 95 years old. According to those court documents, Morgan mishandled more than $5 million and tried to isolate Lee from his family. Morgan reportedly had Lee moved into an unfamiliar condominium and hired security guards to keep his family away.
Lee died in November at the age of 95.
(3) comments
This guy probably caused Stan lee to die sooner than he should have.
That could very well be; isolation can lead elders to earlier deaths, that is a known fact.
No cause or reason for occurance, except for greed and stupidity. [scared]
