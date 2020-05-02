It has been coined the Stage Fire.

NEW RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Stage Fire burning near New River is almost fully contained after multiple agencies worked to extinguish the brush fire that spread quickly Saturday afternoon.

According to Arizona State Forestry officials, the Stage Fire is estimated to be around 259 acres and was 90 percent contained Sunday evening. It's burning east of I-17 near milepost 235, just north of New River. Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical officials said acreage was determined after using a thermal imaging plane to get a scope of the fire. 

Multiple aircraft assisted ground crews to help slow the spread of the fire.

Two fire investigators for the state were able to determine the fire was human-caused, and posed a minimal threat to structures in the area. Overnight engine patrols were used to monitor the fire. 

Forestry officials said due to the quick-spread of the fire Saturday, traffic was backed up on I-17 northbound for several hours. 

Because of the growing brush fire, ADOT closed northbound lanes of I-17 at milepost 232 (New River Road). After several hours, northbound lanes were fully reopened. The southbound lanes were not impacted. 

Crews from Phoenix, Peoria, Daisy Mountain, and the state battled the fire over the weekend. Additional aircraft was requested to help fire suppression efforts. 

