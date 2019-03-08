MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office were able to take a stabbing suspect into custody after he barricaded himself inside a Mesa home.
Sgt. Calbert Gillett said he stabbed a man and woman at about 3 a.m. Friday morning.
The man was taken to the hospital for his injuries while the woman refused to be treated. Gillett said the injuries to both of them were not life-threatening.
The suspect then barricaded himself inside a home near 64th and Main streets.
Gillett said the suspect eventually exited the home with a knife and refused commands to drop it. A K9 unit was then deployed.
The suspect was taken into custody and he is being treated for his injuries.
No other details were released.
(2) comments
burn the house down and be done with it. He'll come out or he'll save the taxpayers millions.
So no due process?
