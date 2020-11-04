PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- St. Mary's Food Banks in both Phoenix and Surprise need turkeys for Thanksgiving meal boxes this year.
Jerry Brown, spokesman for St. Mary's Food Bank, says they distributed more than 12,000 turkeys and holiday food and produce boxes to Arizona families in the three days leading up to Thanksgiving in 2019. Brown says they expect to see even more families visit the food bank for the Nov. 23-25 distribution this year due to the hardships from the pandemic.
Brown said the food bank has about 4,000 turkeys in its freezers with three weeks left until Thanksgiving, leaving a need for more than 8,000 turkeys to reach their goal of giving every family who visits the food bank a full Thanksgiving meal, including a centerpiece turkey.
St. Mary's is looking for donations of turkeys, canned food and cash. Brown says about $13 will put a turkey on the table for Thanksgiving.
Turkey donations are being accepted at both food bank locations:
- 2831 N. 31st Avenue in Phoenix
- 13050 W. Elm Street in Surprise
Donations can be made at either location from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday through Nov. 25.
St. Mary’s is also holding its annual Super Saturday Turkey Drive on Saturday, Nov. 21 when food bank employees and volunteers will be at 19 Albertsons and Safeway locations around the Valley from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to receive donations.
Find more information on St. Mary's Food Bank click here.