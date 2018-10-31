PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - They’re some of the best surgeons in the world when it comes to operating on humans. But what about pumpkins?
Each Halloween, surgeons from Dignity Health’s St. Joseph’s Hospital spend the morning outside the operating room to compete in the Doc-O-Lantern Pumpkin Carving Contest!
This year’s theme was “Haunted Hollywood.”
The surgeons have just 30 minutes to slice and dice their pumpkins on a giant stage in front of a large crowd outside St. Joseph’s.
The doctors get creative, using a variety of carving tools to show who has the best cutting skills.
Dr. Kris Smith won the contest this year. He’s a neurosurgeon who specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of brain tumors.
"It feels great! I've been trying for this for at least 10 years," Smith said.
Smith says he upped his game this year, bringing in props like a bike to help elevate him to the top.
"My daughter is an actress in Hollywood so I thought we had to go with that theme with the hospital and you can't forget ET's ride home on Halloween night," Smith said when referring to his winning pumpkin.
While the annual contest is a fun and creative challenge, Smith says it helps to represent what he wants for each of his patients.
"They are in the hospital and they just really want to go home, want to get back to their families and we tried to do that today," Smith said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.