PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- St. Joseph's Catholic Church in north Phoenix was gutted by an overnight fire Wednesday.
Over 60 firefighters responded to the fire near 40th Street and Shea Boulevard sometime after midnight.
The Phoenix Fire Department said when fire crews first arrived, they found an extensive fire inside the church that was growing rapidly.
After firefighters gained access inside the church and attempted to contain the fire, it spread to the attic and began burning through the roof of the church.
The Phoenix Fire Department said fire crews determined at this point to switch to a defensive strategy because of the volume of the fire.
Fire crews continued to battle the flames for over an hour, preventing it from spreading to other nearby buildings of the church.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown and an investigation will begin once the fire is fully extinguished and deemed safe to enter the structure.
No firefighters were injured while battling the blaze.
St. Joseph Parish was set to celebrate its 50th anniversary in August.
