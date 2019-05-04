PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- St. Joseph Catholic Church held weekend mass for the first time since the sanctuary burned down earlier this week.
If there was ever a concern that people would stop coming to St. Joseph's after the large fire, Saturday’s mass would prove that worry to be debatable.
"It will always be St. Joseph's church," said Angelo Cimato, a parishioner at the church since 1974. "Always."
[WATCH: St. Joseph Catholic Church has first weekend mass since the fire]
Mass attendees came by the hundreds, squeezing into a makeshift sanctuary that was never intended to be used in such a way.
In different surroundings, the message still inspired.
"Once a Catholic, always a Catholic," said Cimato. "And they proved it today in the mass."
More than 200 people showed up to the first major mass since this fire.
There were so many people that the church needed to use an overflow tent to accommodate everyone.
"[The church] will turn 50 years in August, and hopefully another 50 years after that,” Cimato said to Arizona’s Family.
Church leaders said the service received more visitors than on most normal Saturdays, proving the congregation is very much alive and well.
