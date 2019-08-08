SRP workers to be honored by ADOT for heroism during highway fire

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three SRP employees are being honored by the Arizona Department of Transportation for helping put out a vehicle fire on the Loop 101 interchange in the west Valley July 2.
The employees, 40-year-old Bryan Dodge, 30-year-old Danlee Yazzie, and 23-year-old Vince Ortega, were heading east on Interstate 10 when they saw a tractor-trailer in flames.
Equipped with a full water truck, the trio, helped a Department of Public Safety trooper on scene. Together they were able to put out most of the fire before firefighters got there.
Dodge, Yazzie, and Ortega will be awarded ADOT’s A.I.R. Award, honoring their values of accountability, integrity and respect.
The awards ceremony will be at the ADOT Administration on Aug. 13 at 10 a.m.
