CHANDLER (3TV/CBS5) -- A dog in distress got a helping paw (hand!) from some Salt River Project (SRP) water employees.
On Aug. 21, SRP worker Marcus Arnold was driving along in Chandler, distributing water on his routine route.
When Arnold reached one of the SRP grates, he noticed a dog sitting alone on the bank. As he rolled down his window to check on the animal, he heard whimpers from another dog, who was trapped inside the grate.
Marcus contacted his fellow employee Alex Gutierrez to help rescue the trapped mutt.
The two worked together to rescue the dog. Arnold unbolted a small portion of the grate while Gutierrez kept an eye on the other stray dog along the bank.
Once the metal grate was no longer attached to the wall, Arnold made a small lasso and pulled the dog up five feet to safety.
Before letting the two stray friends walk off together, the SRP employees gave them food and water.
The two workers, also known as "zanjeros," or "ditch riders," say they routinely come across animals as they deliver water throughout the Valley.
Zanjero is Spanish for "ditch rider." Since the late 1800s, zanjeros have played a vital role in the control and flow of water in the Valley. They traveled hundreds of miles along canals (first by horse, then by truck) and opened head gates to release water from the major canals into smaller canals and pipes that deliver the water that eventually comes out of our faucets and grows our food.
SRP wants to remind pet owners to always keep an eye on their furry friends around the canal and irrigation facilities.
Here are some other safety tips from SRP:
• Do not swim in canals.
• Keep a safe distance from the edges.
• Canal sides are extremely slick, making it difficult to get out.
• Swimming, canoeing, kayaking, water skiing and tubing are not allowed.
• Make sure to teach children about canal safety.
• Motorized vehicles are not allowed on the canal banks (authorization from SRP is required).
• Stay away from automated equipment at water delivery gates.
• Never jump in to rescue pets or objects such as toys. Call 911 for help.
• Secure permission from SRP before using canal banks for any kind of event. Call (602) 236-3126 for permit information.