PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Over 7,000 customers were without power in the West Valley on Tuesday.
The Salt River Project (SRP) tweeted Tuesday afternoon the power outage were impacting Avondale and Goodyear. The areas impacted include Dysart Road to Avondale Boulevard and McDowell to Lower Buckeye roads.
According to the SRP outage map, power restored before 3 p.m.
(1) comment
More power to the people. [scared]
