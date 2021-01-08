PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Power has been restored for approximately 15,000 SRP customers after a technical outage Friday night.
SRP said they experienced a "technical issue" around 8 p.m., which knocked out power for approximately 15,000 M-Power customers. SRP's phones were also affected, causing many customers to receive a busy signal when calling.
"We apologize for the inconvenience and worked to resolve the issue as quickly as possible," SRP said in a statement. "SRP is conducting an investigation to determine what caused the unexpected outages to occur."
SRP said power and phone lines were restored by 1 a.m. Saturday.
Customers still having issues with their M-Power box can contact the utility at (602) 236-8888.