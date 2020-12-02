MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Salt River Project is in the process of cleaning tons of silt and debris out of one of its canals in Mesa.
"It can be a dirty job," said Gary Swinford, a Supervisor with Salt River Project's Water Maintenance and Construction Department. Every year SRP drains a portion of its 131-mile canal system that deliveries water all over the Valley.
"We take every advantage to clean all the mud, debris, and things like that," Swinford said. Since each section only gets drained every 10 to 12 years, a lot of gunk can build up.
"As the water travels, this real fine sediment will fall out of the water and actually sit on the bottom," Swinford said.
Swinford says they haul out about a hundred tons of silt out of the canal per day, meaning over the course of the three weeks they clean the four-mile stretch of canal, they'll remove about 2,100 of debris.
"Quite a bit of material in here," Swinford said. They find other stuff, too. Workers will haul out shopping carts, safes, furniture, mattresses, and even cars.
"They're under the water; you can't see 'em," Swinford said.
But mostly, it's gloopy, soupy silt that they truck out to a specialized landfill that handles so-called inert waste.
"We want to provide a good access for water," Swinford said.
Swinford says the canal cleaning will run until December 19, and on the 20th, SRP will start refilling the canal back up with water.