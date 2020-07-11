SRP gives Arizonans tips on how to save money on energy bills

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Staying cool doesn’t have to break the bank this summer.

Scott Harelson with SRP says, "You can stay comfortable and save money at the same time." There are steps you can take to reduce your energy usage.

For starters, when at home keep the thermostat of the A/C set at 78 to 80 degrees.

+2 Keep your electric bill from sky rocketing Consumer Reports says programmable or smart thermostats can make this lifestyle change easy, breezy.

“The air-conditioning portion of your monthly bill is probably 40 to 60%. In other words, your air conditioner is your top expense,” said Harelson.

For every degree you move your temperature up, is more money in your pocket.

“Moving your thermostat up 12 or three degrees anywhere from 3% for each one of those, you can knock off anywhere from $10 to $15 on your monthly energy bill,” said Harelson.

When you leave home, said Harelson, turn your A/C up to around 85 instead of turning it off.

“Everything in your house can get very hot. Not just the air, but your furniture, your walls. And so when you return, and you turn your A/C back on, it’s going to have to work double hard to cool the house,” said Harelson.

Another large appliance that may be racking up your energy bill is the refrigerator.

“It’s estimated that we as individuals spend anywhere between 10 to 11 hours a year staring at an open refrigerator door. Well, that’s costing you money,” said Harelson.

For those working from home and using a laptop, unplug it from time to time. Let it run off battery. Unplug the outlet from the wall too because that also is a waste in your energy.

For more information about how to save on your energy bill, click here.