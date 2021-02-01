PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Salt River Project customers won't see a rate increase until close to the end of the year.
SRP's governing board voted on Monday to push back its rate increase for fuel and power until November. That's when an overall 3.9% rate increase will be seen for customers. SRP said it'll be roughly a $3.96 rise for an average customer's monthly bill.
Back in May 2019, SRP rates actually dropped because too much money was collected from customers. But now SRP says the rebalance is over and costs are going up. However, because of the pandemic and the overall economy struggles, the board decided to delay that increase.
SRP said customers have some of the lowest power rates in the western United States and that it hasn't raised overall rates since 2015.
If customers need help paying their bills, they can call SRP at (602) 236-8888.