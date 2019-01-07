SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Crews with Salt River Project began the annual canal maintenance process today.
The canals in Scottsdale on the north side of the Salt River were drained for annual maintenance and construction Monday.
Portions of the Arizona, Grand and Crosscut canals will soon be drained as workers clean, assess and maintain them as well.
The first step? Herding and relocating thousands of weed-eating white amur fish that call the canals home.
“It is a challenging project,” said Brian Morhead, an environmental scientist for SRP. “It takes quite a few people to herd the fish down.”
Workers spent the day in knee-high water, corralling the fish with screens.
“Our crew will be walking through here, moving the fish, moving them down stream,” Morhead said. “And then the fish will be collected and taken to another section of canal that’s being held with water.”
Dry-ups are crucial for the health of the canals, according to Morhead. It allows crews to clean silt, debris and anything else that has made its way into the waterways.
As the canals will eventually drain, many of SRP’s irrigation customers will not receive water from the canals during the dry-up, according to a press release.
SRP performs dry-ups on a rotating, seven year schedule.
The north-side dry-ups started Monday and will continue through Feb. 10. Affected areas include Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, Phoenix, Glendale, Peoria and north Tempe.
“SRP crews will be working on the Arizona Canal from 68th Street to east of Mesa Drive and at two locations on the Grand Canal, from 24th Street to the junction with the Crosscut Canal, and from the Crosscut Canal junction to Thomas Road,” according to a press release.
“During the north-side dry-up, crews also will continue construction work associated with the Loop 202/South Mountain Freeway project that is being coordinated with the Arizona Department of Transportation and Connect 202 Partners LLC.”
(1) comment
Just more of MY tax dollars going down the drain !! Why on earth do we need anal draining and cleaning ??
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.