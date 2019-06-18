PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sprouts Farmers Market, based in Phoenix, is recalling a brand of frozen spinach because of a potential contamination with listeria.
Sprouts is recalling 16 ounce bags of both regular and organic Frozen Cut Leaf Spinach.
The frozen spinach was manufactured by National Frozen Foods in Oregon.
It was sold at locations in Arizona, California, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, Colorado, Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia.
Stores have begun pulling the product from its shelves but the frozen bags of spinach could still be in people's freezers.
Consumers who have purchased the products are urged to destroy or return it to the stores for a full refund.
You'll want to look for this information on the back of the package:
• Sprouts Frozen Cut Leaf Spinach, 16oz. bag, UPC 87487500982, Lot 19031203A03, USE BY 12/03/21.
• Sprouts Frozen Organic Cut Leaf Spinach, 16oz. bag, UPC 87487500991, Lot 19031203A03, USE BY 12/03/21.
According to the recall, no illnesses have been reported from this product thus far.
If you have any questions, you can contact 1 (888) 577-7688 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.