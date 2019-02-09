PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Crews from the Phoenix Fire Department were called out Saturday afternoon to fight a working first-alarm warehouse fire.
The fire broke out around 3 p.m. at a warehouse in an industrial area near 22nd Avenue and Thomas Road.
When fire crews arrived at the warehouse, they encountered heavy smoke conditions.
"Firefighters quickly extended hose lines and gained access to the interior," a Phoenix fire spokesman told us.
Firefighters were quickly able to bring the fire under control. Crews then begin overhaul and salvage operations.
Phoenix fire officials say a fire sprinkler over the roll-up door greatly reduced the spread of the fire.
There's no word yet on what caused the blaze.
No injuries were reported.
