CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - There’s been a spree of smash and grab break-ins in Chandler and police are searching for suspects. The break-ins happened in the early hours this past Tuesday morning. All the incidents targeted Asian restaurants.
One of the break-ins was caught on surveillance video.
Catherine Nguyen works hard to support her young son while trying to make sure her restaurant survives the economic pandemic. “I know it’s really a hard time right now; I know a lot of people are trying to get a job and get the money,” said Nguyen.
But what she struggles to wrap her head around is why someone would target her restaurant, Max Saigon, located at the corner of Arizona Avenue and Ray Road.
“You can see he broke the window, comes in and took the cash register. I really got shocked, I’ve been here for four years and this has never happened to me and I never expected this to happen at the moment with the COVID-19," says Nguyen.
It happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday. You can see that it takes the burglar less than a minute to yank the register from the wall and walk out.
Two other Vietnamese restaurants within a 2 mile radius, were also targeted that morning Chandler police say.
“That’s what we call these: smash and grab. Someone throws a rock through the business, enters the business, is there for mere seconds, takes something they know is there,” said Chandler police spokesman, Sgt. Jason McClimans.
“I think he had been here before he came in and out very fast, and you can see he looked up into the camera,” said Nguyen.
Police suspect the break-ins are connected. “With 3 in one night, very likely it’s something we are looking into,” said Sgt. McClimans.
Catherine said she had $200 inside the drawer. Between the broken windows and replacing the cash register, she’s out $2,500. “Deep down he knows it’s not right. I have to try and work very hard, 16 hour days, to feed my family,” said Nguyen.