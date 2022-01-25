PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Sports betting is bringing new revenue into our state. The Department of Gaming released new numbers on Tuesday. Through the first three months of legal sports betting, people have wagered more than $1.2 billion in Arizona. Those bets were placed from September through November 2021.

Arizona sports betting revenue off to soft start Fantasy sports betting also was a bust for state coffers, bringing in just $46,000 to the state general fund in September and October.

“Arizona has exceeded expectations and is already a top 10 market nationally,” said Ted Vogt, the director of the Arizona Department of Gaming. “Revenue from these new games is strong and will only get stronger as the market develops.”

Arizona operators accepted more than $466 million in wagers during November. That resulted in approximately $3.2 million being contributed to the state’s general fund. The Office of the State Treasurer says the general fund is used to pay for several things like education, health care and public safety. Click here to see how much the department benefits from the general fund. If you or someone you know has a gambling addiction, there is a 24-hour confidential helpline. You can call 1-800-NEXT-STEP.