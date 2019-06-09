PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - A fire at a south Phoenix scrapyard sent plumes of black smoke over south Phoenix Sunday evening.
Phoenix Fire spokesman, Captain Rob McDade says the fire started about 6:30 p.m. near 16th Street and Broadway Road, south of the Salt River bottom.
WATCH VIDEO: Sunday junkyard fire in south Phoenix
“When we got on scene we knew where the fire was, but it was tough to get to the fire. These large scrap yards can span through acres,” said McDade.
More than 30 firefighters battling this blaze which proves difficult because there's a lot of fuel feeding the fire.
“We've got tires, you got cars, you got all the upholstery inside of them, they spread, they're hot,” said McDade.
With temperatures well over 100-degrees, firefighting in these conditions can be a daunting and dangerous task for these firefighters who are insulated in 60 pounds of gear.
“Right now we need to shorten those rotations cause we can't have our firefighters dressed out, breathing that air where it's 200 degrees inside your equipment that protects you,” said McDade.
There were no reported injuries or damage to other structures.
Fire investigators on scene believe the fire is not suspicious and are looking at spontaneous combustion as cause of this fire.
