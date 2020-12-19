PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Police say a speeder put officers investigating a shooting call in harm’s way early Saturday morning.
It happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. in the area of Cave Creek Road and Union Hills Drive. Police were responding to a call reporting a shooting at a party.
“While officers were in the roadway investigating that call, a vehicle drove by at a high rate of speed, endangering the officers,” Sgt. Andy Williams said in an email.
Officers tried to stop the car, but the driver kept going. Williams said the vehicle was later stopped in the area of State Route 51 and Union Hills Drive. According to Williams, the driver tried to run away, but officers caught him and took him into custody.
Williams said the suspect will be booked, but he did not say what the charges would be, nor did he release any information about the person.
No officers were hurt.