PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Special Olympics basketball team is working hard to raise money to go to the United Arab Emirates for the World Games.
They held a breakfast fundraiser at Applebees at Central Avenue and Camelback Road on Sunday morning.
"This is probably the biggest thing any of us will do in our lifetime," said assistant police chief Mary Roberts, who is the head coach of the team.
The World Games means she and her team of 10 are going to a two-and-a-half week trip to Dubai. The cost is steep at $90,000.
"I have raised $2,012 and I need to raise $5,000 more," said Joseph Summers.
Summers is one of the special Olympians who helped serve pancakes at the fundraiser. So far the team is about $25,000 with about $65,000 more to go.
"We are going 100 mph now," said Roberts.
She's pushing the team to raise their fundraising goal.
"Love her personality and she's a good person and we are pretty much family," said Summers.
People with and without intellectual disabilities make up Team Arizona.
The World Games are on March 14-21.
To donate, head to their website.
