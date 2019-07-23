GLOBE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Gila County Sheriff's Office says a Special Education teacher from the Miami, Arizona, was killed in a flash flood near Globe Monday night.
Catherine Canez, 52, has been a teacher in the Miami Unified School District for more than 25 years.
The flash flood happened just before 8 p.m. in the Irene Wash, near Silver Hills Road north of Globe.
The sheriff's office got a 911 call that a truck with a man and woman inside had been caught in a flash flood in the wash.
The man and woman were able to make it out of the truck and attempted to get to higher ground.
Richard Weaver, 45, of Globe, made it out of the truck safely.
But sheriff's officials say Canez was swept away in the rushing waters and she did not survive. Her body was found about a mile downstream from the truck.
Sherry Dorathy, the Superintendent of the Miami Unified School District, released the following statement about Canez:
"Ms. Canez was a loved friend, teacher, co-worker and community member. She started her career with Miami Unified School District over 26 years ago as a general education teacher and then moved into special education. Ms. Canez had a kind heart and gave her all to her family and students. Her ability to encourage her students to be better than they thought possible and the friendship she provided leaves a legacy to all of us. Her sense of humor, dedication, and ability to teach will be greatly missed. We are a family here at Miami Unified School District and Ms. Canez will be missed by all. Our prayers go out to her family, friends, and students during this difficult time."
Why were they in the wash in the first place? The truck doesn't look like an ATV or some other off road vehicle. Sad for the teacher.
Her useless male friend should be charged with murder for not being gentleman enough to make sure she was safe.
Well I'll be dog gone, she's all gone. [scared]
Qepd
Rip
