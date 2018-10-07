A SpaceX rocket could be seen throughout parts of Arizona Sunday night as it made its way back to California.
The Air Force warned residents on California’s central coast to be prepared for unusual sights and sounds this weekend as SpaceX attempted its first return of a rocket to launch site on the West Coast.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched a satellite into orbit from Vandenberg Air Force Base Saturday night.
Many Valley residents reported seeing a mysterious light quickly traveling across the sky Sunday night. Residents outside of the Valley also reported seeing a bright light shooting across the sky.
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carried an Argentinian Earth-observation satellite into space Sunday and for the first time landed a first-stage booster back at its California launch site.
The primary purpose of the mission was to place the SAOCOM 1A satellite into orbit, but SpaceX also wanted to expand its recovery of first stages to its launch site at Vandenberg Air Force Base, about 130 miles (209 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles.
SpaceX had previously flown first-stage rockets back to land after Florida launches but had not done so on the West Coast.
