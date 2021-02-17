PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - As many parts of the country are getting blasted by this week's severe winter storm, Southwest Gas is asking its customers in Arizona to conserve natural gas whenever possible.

The extreme weather, specifically in Texas, has put a strain on natural gas supplies. Combined with the increased demand in those storm-hit states, Southwest Gas says natural gas prices have dramatically increased over the past few days.

+4 Millions are still without power as forecast calls for more ice and frigid temperatures in hardest-hit states This comes as states with typically mild winters are already facing hazardous roads, power outages and water shut offs from the winter storms.

So now, the company is advising customers to conserve natural gas. Not only will it help minimize price impacts to their future gas bills, but it will help support the interstate pipeline system, so states where the weather is bitterly cold can meet their demands.

Southwest Gas says it does nor anticipate any supply shortages in Arizona.

One way to conserve natural gas is to curb the use of non-essential natural gas features. Those features include:

Indoor and outdoor fireplaces

Fire pits

Pool and spa heaters

Tiki torches

Any other decorative fire features

Other ways to conserve?

Use cold water when possible

Take shorter showers

Set the thermostat to 65-68 degrees, health permitting

Dress warmly while inside your home

"The price of gas fluctuates based on supply and demand and Southwest Gas does not profit from the cost of natural gas," the company says in a statement. "Natural gas costs are passed straight through to customers."

Southwest Gas recommends customers conserve through the weekend. You can find more information here.