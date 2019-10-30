PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In need of a trip to Hawaii for $129?
Southwest Airlines announced on Wednesday that daily service from San Diego to Honolulu and Kahului will begin in 2020.
Service to Kahului on Maui begins on April 14, 2020. Service to Honolulu on Oahu begins on April 20, 2020.
To celebrate the new nonstop service in San Diego, Southwest is offering fares starting at $129 each way for specific travel dates.
The ticket must be purchased before 11:59p.m. on Oct. 30.
At this time, there are no direct flights from Phoenix to Hawaii on Southwest Airlines. However, American Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines do offer non-stop service from Phoenix.
For more information about this deal, visit southwest.com.