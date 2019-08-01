PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) – Do you believe you can fly? Southwest Airlines launched a new career program on Aug. 1 to provide training for future Southwest First Officers.
Southwest is currently planning to work with industry partners like Arizona State University to provide participants with training and flight experience to complete their professional pilot program, called Destination 225°.
Current planned program partners include CAE, Bell Murray Aviation, U.S. Aviation, Jet Linx, XOJET Aviation, iAero Group’s Swift Air, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, University of Nebraska Omaha, and the University of Oklahoma.
The initiative is named after the southwest directional heading on a compass, 225°, guiding all aspiring pilots to the program.
It is free for all to apply to the program however, as candidates advance through the process they will be responsible for all costs.
Candidates selected will receive a Southwest mentor during their training period, gain access to Southwest for training activities and events, and have access to apply for a competitive Southwest First Officer position.
Southwest will provide selected candidates with an engaging training process and thorough evaluations that will enable them to get hired after completion of the program, according to Southwest.
There are four different pilot pathways candidates can take depending on their prior experience including the cadet, military, university and employee pathway. For more information on each pathway and to apply to the program visit their website: http://careers.southwestair.com/D225
