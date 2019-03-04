PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Get ready to say Aloha on Southwest Airlines flights very soon.
The airline released bookings to the public on Monday morning. According to southwest.com, flights will start on March 17 with service to Honolulu, Hawaii. Southwest service to Maui starts on April 7. The airline will start flying to Kona on May 12.
[RELATED: Southwest says it has gained US approval for Hawaii flights]
Flights are as low as $88 from Phoenix to Honolulu right now. Southwest does not offer non-stop flights to Hawaii from Phoenix, so you will need to stop and change planes in Oakland or another California city.
Take advantage of the introductory deals here. You can use the low-fare calendar to see the best prices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.