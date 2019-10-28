PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Southwest Airlines now denies claims two of its pilots hid a camera in a lavatory to watch crew and passengers undress and use the bathroom.
In an updated emailed statement sent today, a Southwest representative wrote:
"The false video reference made to the inflight crew was an inappropriate attempt at humor. When the incident happened two years ago, we swiftly investigated the claim, confirmed that no cameras were placed in any of the lavatories onboard, and addressed the reported event with the crew involved. Southwest Airlines does not and has never used video surveillance in our lavatories and the company does not condone the comment made no matter the intent. Again, the event was investigated thoroughly, and no corroboration of the allegation was found. We will vigorously defend the lawsuit."
Flight attendant Renee Steinaker of Scottsdale has a legal team in Phoenix representing her case and is suing the airline.
"We believe we will be able to show it did occur. But even if not, if it's a joke, what kind of a joke is it? For people to take pictures of people in the bathroom? When did that ever become funny?" said Larry Cohen, one of Steinaker's lawyers. "Implicit in Southwest Airline's statement is an admission that the incident occured as alleged by Renee Steinaker in her complaint, and for that, we acknowledge the airline's position. It is also clear from its statement that Southwest palmed this egregious event off as a joke, and it still fails to recognize the gravity of the harassment and threat to the safety of the flight. A purpose of this suit is to make sure the culture that treats sexual harassment and hostile working environments at 30,000 (feet) as a joke will, it is hoped, end with the successful conclusion of this lawsuit."